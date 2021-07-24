Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

The showers and storms we saw earlier... have now cleared out, with just a few lingering clouds through the overnight! It’ll be a great evening to spot the full, July Buck Moon!!

Then into the weekend, high pressure builds in for Saturday... with a gorgeous day on tap, under plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow is also looking like the better day for any outdoor plans... as for Sunday, an approaching frontal boundary brings additional moderate rain showers into our area.

A bit of an active weather pattern continues into next week as well, under seasonably warm conditions.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

