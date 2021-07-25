Crews respond to fire at elementary school in Frenchville

FRENCHVILLE, Maine - Crews from several towns are battling a fire at Dr. Levesque Elementary School off Route 1 in Frenchville Sunday morning.

The fire is believed to have started before 7am. Frenchville Fire Chief, Peter Parent says there was no one inside at the time. He says they believe the fire started in the office.

“Then the gym, from there it went up to the roof and the metal roof is very hard to maintain. Took off on the roof in all 4 directions, tried to stop it in the office and went towards the kitchen. Right now there’s a hallway between the red building and the school and they are trying to save that building.” - Chief Parent.

No word on how the fire started.

This story will be updated.

