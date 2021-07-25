Pandemic did not stop Make A Wish from granting wishes

Maine (WAGM) - In July and August, Make A Wish Maine is averaging one wish granted every three days. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez witnessed a young County boy receiving his wish & spoke with officials on how they have had to adapt given this past years pandemic.

Make A Wish creates life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Over the years, they have sent people to Disney or given children a chance to meet celebrities. But with this past year they had to adapt to Covid-19 guidelines.

“So our wishes have looked a lot different than comparison to previous where it might’ve involved travel or other things. Now they’re a little more what can the child do at home or safely in their community and today I think john-David wishes is the perfect example of that because it’s something he can use each day and safely to make these uncertain and difficult times that much better,” said Jamie Schneider, Make A Wish coordinator.

“Its been a struggle a little bit of a challenge but they gave us a challenge to be more creative and work with the families and be more creative instead of putting the wish off and putting the wish off and being able to get something tangible that the children can enjoy,” said Pete Lento, Make A Wish granter.

John-David is a 10 year-old boy who lives with a nervous system disorder, which makes it difficult for him to walk for long periods of time. He has had a long difficult medical journey with many unanswered questions. On Friday he received a fishing themed golf cart. His parents say Make A Wish isn’t only for the children, but brings parents joy as well.

“The inspiration they give to children but not only to children but to parents also because it touches deep it touches real deep and all I can say is I haven’t seen him like this in so long and thank you make a wish , yes thank you very much we cant say enough for Make A Wish this is awesome this is the biggest smile he’s had one his face in weeks,” said Paul and Joann Therrien.

Make A Wish has granted many wishes for children like John-David despite the pandemic.

