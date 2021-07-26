Advertisement

5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday afternoon.(Source: KERO via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California sheriff’s deputy and four other people were killed in a weekend shooting in a San Joaquin Valley home.

Kern County sheriff’s Lt. Joel Swanson says the dead also include the suspected shooter and three people in the home who were apparently victims of the gunman.

Several deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.

The slain deputy’s name has not been released. The Kern County sheriff is expected to release further details Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.
Crews respond to fire at elementary school in Frenchville
IOC recognizes cheerleading.
International Olympic Committee Recognizes Cheerleading
Police lights.
Deputies identify Maine man killed in ATV crash
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know

Latest News

A Missouri man is hoping his battle with COVID-19 will help others be more willing to get...
Missouri man call for vaccinations after sharing story of COVID-19 battle
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this...
WH: Travel restrictions will remain in place
Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke, heat dome may worsen air quality in East
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers