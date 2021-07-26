Exact cause of fire is undetermined at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at approximately 6:56 a.m., the Frenchville Fire Department was dispatched to the Frenchville Elementary School. Upon arrival, the Fire Department observed heavy fire in the roof of the structure. The fire department was eventually able to extinguish the fire.

The main portion, known as the White Wing, which included the gymnasium and some class rooms was a complete loss. The Fire Department was able to save the portion of the school known as the “Red Wing, which included the original building and an addition built in the 1980′s.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene Sunday to begin their investigation. They returned Monday to complete their assessment and scene examination. Investigators have determined that the fire started in a void/space in the wall and ceiling between the gym and nursing station.

There were several electrical components in the area which may have contributed to the cause of the fire. Because of the amount of damage, and the use of heavy equipment, the exact cause of the fire is undetermined but there is no indication or evidence to suggest foul play.

The Frenchville Fire Department was assisted by the Fort Kent, Madawaska, St. Agatha and North Lakes Fire Departments.

