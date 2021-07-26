County farmers welcomed local on Open Farm Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Open Farm Day is a chance for the public to walk a mile in the muddy boots of their local farmer.

“If you’re coming into the county this is a good way to get your foot in. This is what being from the county and being in Maine I feel like is all about,” said Ayana Green, a farm laborer at Micmac Farm.

Micmac Farms hosted several vendors and dozens of visitors. Green says having the community around them is what they’re all about. Daytrippers to McElwain’s braved rainy weather for some strawberry shortcake and tractor rides, as well as fresh produce.

“She came for the shortcake I came for the vegetables,” said visitor Kristi Herron.

But there’s more than just good food.

“You might get to see animals you’ve never seen before, you get to feed the animals and it’s really cool,” said Rosie, who visited with her sister Bella and cousin Josie.

Tessa Flannery, owner of Gallifreyan Farm says knowing your local farmer is the best way to get good produce.

“There are so few small scale farms now, and the more you can be involved, the more you know your community, the better product you’re gonna get.”

She says the point of Open Farm Day is to educate the community and keep them involved with their local farms.

