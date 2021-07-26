Intervention Aroostook: 7.20.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A workplace culture such as the food and hospitality industry can allow substance use like drinking alcohol. But that consumption can negatively impact the business, employee well being and overall bottom line. In this week’s Intervention Aroostook, Shawn Cunningham looks at a program that helps employers and employees be proactive.

A night of good conversation, comradery and social drinking. These aren’t just a group of friends getting together. These are co workers..AND THIS is their WORKPLACE. A bar....For many young people in Maine the food and hospitality industry will be their first job. It could also be the site where they start to pickup risky behaviors like substance use and drinking alcohol. Its actually quite common says Power of Prevention Advocate Kim Parent.

Kim Parent Advocate, Power of Prevention

“They’re serving alcohol alcohol can be a permissive thing in the workplace some employers offer that after hours drink at the end of the shift and we wanna help them create healthier workplaces so that their employees are not dealing with substance use.”

How the Power of Prevention is doing that is through a program known as YEAP or Youth Employment Assistance Program. While Maine is currently facing an employee shortage, YEAP program organizers say the hope is to use the information and toolsets as a resource for keeping young people employed and view it as an opportunity to save money.

“employers on average tend to lose over 7 thousand dollars of revenue because of substance use in the workplace.”

But that’s not the only setback....

“There’s lost time they’re coming to work late and not as productive in the workplace....tends to change jobs three times in one year so if you have people coming into the workplace that employer has to train that person and if they leave they have to spend time hiring someone new and retraining that person...”

YEAP is designed to increase employers’ skills in implementing evidenced-based health and safety policies and practices. Additionally, they provide trainings to increase awareness of substance misuse, mental health, and available resources through Maine’s 2-1-1 program.

“we believe in restorative practice so if you are putting in the work with your employees they’re gonna be more successful in the long run.”

More successful and more likely to be star employees which is good for their overall well being and always good for a business’ bottom line. Shawn Cunningham...

