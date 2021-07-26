Advertisement

July is now National Blueberry Month at urging of Maine pols

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The month of July is now designated in honor of Maine’s most popular fruit crop.

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution to designate July as “National Blueberry Month.”

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King co-sponsored the resolution.

Maine’s state berry is the wild blueberry, and the state is the only commercial producer of the fruit in the U.S.

The senators said the wild blueberry industry “has been an integral part of our state’s economy and culture for centuries.”

