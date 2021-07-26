Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 685 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT
(WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 685 COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,904.

Thirty-Five deaths have been reported since Monday, July 12th. The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is at 897.

The Maine CDC reported that 806,986 Mainers, or 60.03% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the past 2 weeks, Aroostook County has seen 12 new cases, the total number of cases is now at 1,952 for The County.

