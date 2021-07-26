Advertisement

Maine: Job verification deadline near; rural clinics get aid

Unemployment
Unemployment(AP)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some unemployment claimants in Maine and elsewhere will soon have to submit proof that they were employed when they lost a job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government is requiring the proof of employment by Aug. 4 for people who have received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The rule applies to anyone who has received the benefits beginning with the week that ended Jan 2.

The Maine Department of Labor said claimants must submit the proof of employment as soon as possible to avoid a denial of benefits. Overpayment of benefits would require the claimant to repay benefits, the department said.

There were 100 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Maine in the week that ended July 17.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.
Crews respond to fire at elementary school in Frenchville
IOC recognizes cheerleading.
International Olympic Committee Recognizes Cheerleading
Police lights.
Deputies identify Maine man killed in ATV crash
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know

Latest News

A go bag includes a blanket, necessities like a toothbrush, and products for more creative...
go bags homeless youth
Two goats at Gallifreyan Farm
County farmers welcomed local on Open Farm Day
Two goats at Gallifreyan Farm
openfarmday
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 685 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks