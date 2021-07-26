PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Some construction projects around The County are getting close to completion. Here’s Megan Cole with an update.

Construction projects have been in full swing over the last few months throughout the County, including construction on Route 1.

“We’ve got a project there that actually started last year. They did a little..some pipework things like that and this year they’re doing the paving and that’s project coming along really well they’ve got…they did some milling off some of the old pavement. They’ve got the first layer of pavement down so now they’re doing some earthwork you know cleaning up some ditches and things like that and probably first or second week of august they’ll start putting the surface pavement on that.”

Bob Watson is the region 5 manager for Maine DOT. He says the construction on route 1 was needed.

“That piece that we’re working on right now has needed some work for a long time. The rutting was getting quite bad. The edges of the road were breaking up so that was a long process trying to get that project going and one of the best parts about that I mean one of the things I’m most excited about is when we’re all done the shoulders will be paved.”

He says they’re also working on a project on the road between Allagash and St. Francis and a project in Caribou. Watson also reminds people that when you’re going through construction zones, take it slow.

“Nobody likes to be held up or slowed down especially in the summertime but just remember there’s people working the road and sometimes what’s going on is unpredictable so you need to slow down and be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to any traffic controls officers that are out there directing traffic and just take your time.”

Watson says they’re also planning to do some maintenance paving on Main Street in Presque Isle later this summer.

