Spudland Golf Tournament recognizes long time pro.

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The largest golf tournament in the County is this weekend. The annual Spudland Open golf tournament tees off tomorrow with 243 golfers entered in the 36 hole event.The tournament filled way back in April.

(Matt Madore):” We closed out the event in the history. We were two and a half months before the July 15th deadline. I was at max and beyond and I had 60 to 80 people on my waiting list.”

Matt Madore took over as club pro from his father Barry Madore who ran the club for almost three decades. To honor Barry the Board of Directors has named the overall winner’s trophy the Barry B Madore Award.

(Jon Hamphrey):” His dedication to the last 28 years has been crucial. The Spudland Open is our biggest fund raiser. We raise over 25 thousand dollars a year which goes a long way for us. Without him and his dedication we wouldn’t get there.

Madore says he was surprised and humbled when told the Board was naming the award after him.

(Barry Madore):”Over the last 28 years I worked very very hard to make it what it is. I also played in the very first one in 1968. I have kind of been involved all those years.”

The Spudland Open has become one of the largest stroke play events in the state of Maine. Golfers from all over Maine converge on the club for the tournament

Madore:” I think the reason that people come and play in this event is that we show them a very good time.”

Matt Madore said that Sunday evening will be a special time for him.

Matt Madore:” That is going to be one of the proudest moments of my life handing out that trophy on Sunday to the first winner.”

Barry Madore:” I said it is not about me it is about the golf tournament.”

