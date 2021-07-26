Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

We are waking up this morning to showers and some passing thunderstorms. Rain will continue as we go on throughout the day, with storms popping back up in the evening. Smoke from wildfires in Canada will also make its way into our region, mostly effecting the Southern part of the state and clearing out overnight.

A cold front will pass us tonight leading to a chance of some fog in the morning and a slight chance of rain tomorrow with less humid conditions. Overnight, a high pressure system will to move into our region from Northern Canada leading to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with some wind and cooler temperatures.

Thursday, another system will be on the approach leading to more showers, cooler temperatures and a chance of storms in the evening. Rain and storms will continue as we head into the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a great Monday everybody!

