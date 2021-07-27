Community Finding Ways To Give Back

Frenchville Maine (WAGM) - A St. John Valley town has rallied around a community after a calamitous fire destroyed the Dr. Levesque Elementary School. NewsSource 8′s Adrianna Sanchez was in Frenchville and has the story.

Within less than 24 hours the community rallied to help families and teachers that were impacted by this devastating fire as you can see school supplies are in this rumble, someone from North Carolina has even contributed.

”My heart was breaking I couldn’t imagine having to rebuild a classroom especially for teachers who have been there for years you know you accumulate stuff over the years,” said Angel Deschaine creator of Facebook Group, Giving Back to Dr. Levesque Teachers.

Teachers from the Dr. Levesque Elementary School say they’re beyond thankful from all the support they received from the community.

“They’re overwhelmed they could not believe the generosity that came so quickly I created it by 11:30 and by noon we had 100 people by last night we had 20000nd now were over 24000 people in the page,” said Deschaine.

Lakeview Restaurant is also giving back they’re donating all take out tip for the week of July 26th. A Current employee and former student says her and her classmates are all devastated the won’t be able to experience a special moment.

“Yeah everyone is super sad especially people in my class because were all going to be senior this upcoming year and you typically do the school walk through when you’re graduating so were all pretty upset and sad that we won’t be able to have that opportunity and go to the school we grew up in,” said Former student Madysen Picard.

To find ways to give back you can visit, https://www.facebook.com/groups/502132377529529

Dr. Levesque Elementary School (N/A)

Reporting in Frenchville, Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

