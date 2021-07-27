Donations fly in for local girl scout supporting homeless youth

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque isle girl scout is helping children who stay at the sister Mary O’Donnell homeless shelter. Every year over 100 people including 30 are helped by Homeless Services of Aroostook.

Bobbi Guerette was inspired by her family members who struggled with homelessness. She made enough go-bags to provide teens and kids with entertainment and necessities for the rest of the year.

“Sometimes you might forget your toothbrush if you’re leaving really fast so there’s toothbrushes and hairbrushes and wash cloths... we put a post out on Facebook and we had a lot of response from it, so most of the money we used was to buy all of the different products and some of this is donated.”

Guerette says the project was supposed to take months, but the donations from the community came in so quickly it only took two weeks to complete the project.

