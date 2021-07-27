Maine bear hunters can lay bait starting later this week

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s bear hunters can start setting bait for the animals later this week.

Maine has a large and growing black bear population that numbers about 35,000.

State biologists have said that population is growing by about 3% every year.

The state has tried to manage the growth of the bear population with its hunting season.

Most of the bear hunt takes place with the use of bait.

Hunters are allowed to start laying bait on July 31, and they can hunt with the use of bait from Aug. 30 to Sept. 25.

