Number of daily coronavirus infections has quadrupled in Maine over the last four weeks

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The number of daily coronavirus infections has quadrupled in Maine over the last four weeks, and the total count since the start of the pandemic has eclipsed 70,000 cases. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that there have now been more than 70,000 reported cases of the virus in the state, and the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic was 898. Maine authorities say about 68% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. However, counts have been increasing in Maine and around the country in recent weeks.

