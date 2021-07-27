Patient Airlift Services (PALS) connects county residents to major medical services

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - PALS, or Patient Air Lift Services, is an organization that, with the help of volunteer pilots, has been flying people who need to get to medical appointments down state and out of state for 15 years, like Hadley McLean, who has been flying with PALS for a while now.

Hadley says ” I’m very fortunate to PALS because in the long run we wouldn’t have made it down to Boston Massachusetts without PALS.”

And of course, the Planes couldn’t fly without the help of volunteer pilots like Jim Schmidt

Jim says ” I think it’s important for the people who live in these distant areas from the hospital medical centers where a lot of the healthcare services all available, it takes the place of a long car ride.”

PALS flys out of airports like Presque Isle, and Lewiston-Auburn, and flys into airports in and around Portland, Boston, New York, and Hartford, Connecticut. PALS is funded entirely by donations and provide their services at no cost to the families.

Jim adds “I was introduced to it by one of the founders, Jim Platts we’re all volunteers, and it’s all done at no cost to anyone… It’s very gratifying, I chose to do it because I like to fly, and I keep doing it because of the gratitude that I feel doing these flights.”

Hadley says she has been on hundreds of flights with PALS and is currently on her way to Connecticut for a Medical Procedure.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource8

