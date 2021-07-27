Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An early morning accident Tuesday morning. Maine State Police report around 1 AM Tuesday morning they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 163 in Mapleton. Police determined from their investigation an International flat bed wrecker was hauling a 2007 GMC pickup traveling West on Route 163 when the wrecker left the roadway striking an embankment and coming to rest in the ditch. The cab and engine compartment of the wrecker was burned completely. The GMC pickup flew off the flatbed and rolled over into the roadway coming to rest on it’s side blocking both lanes of traffic. Neither of the vehicles had registration plates. The driver of the wrecker fled the scene and was likely injured. Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Maine State Police at 532-5400...

