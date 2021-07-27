Advertisement

Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton

ax
ax
By Shawn Cunningham and Shawn Cunningham
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An early morning accident Tuesday morning. Maine State Police report around 1 AM Tuesday morning they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 163 in Mapleton. Police determined from their investigation an International flat bed wrecker was hauling a 2007 GMC pickup traveling West on Route 163 when the wrecker left the roadway striking an embankment and coming to rest in the ditch. The cab and engine compartment of the wrecker was burned completely. The GMC pickup flew off the flatbed and rolled over into the roadway coming to rest on it’s side blocking both lanes of traffic. Neither of the vehicles had registration plates. The driver of the wrecker fled the scene and was likely injured. Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Maine State Police at 532-5400...

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 685 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks
Fire causes extensive damage to elementary school in Aroostook County
Exact cause of fire is undetermined at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville
IOC recognizes cheerleading.
International Olympic Committee Recognizes Cheerleading
Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.
Crews respond to fire at elementary school in Frenchville

Latest News

ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton
lambrew
WAGM This Morning Exclusive: Interview with Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew
lambrew
WAGM This Morning Exclusive: Interview with Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew
Community steps up to help in Frenchville fire.
Community Steps Up to Help in School FIre