PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A state law that was passed in 2019 that requires parents to fully vaccinate their children before they can go to school will be going into effect September 1st. On this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole has more on what vaccines children will need in order to go to school.

School is starting up soon and now, they’re requiring children to be fully vaccinated.

“The list of vaccines that that includes will be the diphtheria, measles, meningococcal, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella, and varicella. So that list of vaccines each child will need to have those completed in the specific age requirements in order to attend school in the public school system.”

Health officials say there are some exceptions if your child is unable to get the vaccines.

“Maybe the child has a specific health issue that would prevent them from having the vaccine so maybe I’m severely immunocompromised right now and for me to take a vaccine I would not receive the amount of immunity that I would if I was in a healthier state. Also maybe if I had a severe antiphallic reaction to a previous vaccine that was similar in nature to the one I was supposed to receive there might be a reason like that that a provider may say that we would not be giving that vaccine but it really is provider driven at this point.”

She adds there are some vaccines that are not required for your child to attend school.

“At this time flu shots are not a part of the required vaccines as part of this particular bill.”

St. Peter says if you aren’t able to get your child’s vaccines done in time before school starts, there is a 90-day grace period for you to get the vaccines completed. If a child has an individualized education plan, who used the philosophical or religious exemption on or before September first, they can still claim the exemption with a statement from a health care provider of the risks and benefits of immunization. If you have any questions regarding vaccines, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider or pediatrician. Megan Cole, news source 8.

