Advertisement

WAGM This Morning Exclusive: Interview with Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew

lambrew
lambrew
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services is responding to claims the department lacks accountability when it comes to working to address a disturbing trend & uptick in child abuse cases. This claim comes by some state law makers and child advocates after four young Maine children died last month. DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew talks with WAGM This Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham and says the department is making inroads on this issue...

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 685 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks
Fire causes extensive damage to elementary school in Aroostook County
Exact cause of fire is undetermined at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville
IOC recognizes cheerleading.
International Olympic Committee Recognizes Cheerleading
Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.
Crews respond to fire at elementary school in Frenchville

Latest News

ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton
ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton
lambrew
WAGM This Morning Exclusive: Interview with Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew
Community steps up to help in Frenchville fire.
Community Steps Up to Help in School FIre