Weather on the Web

Wildfire smoke will continue to move into our area today leading to those hazy conditions. The National Weather Service has declared an Air Quality Alert for Maine that is in effect until 5:00PM tonight. Individuals who have pre-existing respiratory problems, the elderly, and very young should limit their time outdoors and any strenuous outdoor activities.

We will see a slight chance of showers this morning, then clearing throughout the day along with humidity and clouds . Northwest winds will bring cooler temperatures into our region for today and will continue throughout the week, weekend and into Monday next week.

Tomorrow, wildfire haze will move out of our skies leaving us with plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, this sunshine will not last long as another system will be on the approach come Thursday. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds, rain and a chance of storms that will last into Friday, the weekend, and the start of your work week.

