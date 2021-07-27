Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

Sunny skies held on today... with more sunshine expected tomorrow, into Thursday as well!

High pressure will begin to build in, causing clear skies and calmer winds overnight tonight... and leading to those temps trying to drop-off into the mid-to-lower 40s. Those same conditions will be in place overnight Wednesday into Thursday... before slightly, warmer air filters in.

Overall though, we’re projected to be slightly below-average with our temps locally moving ahead... while the rest of the country sees excessive heat and oppressively hot weather!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 685 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks
A state law that was passed in 2019 that requires parents to fully vaccinate their children...
A state law that was passed in 2019 that requires parents to fully vaccinate their children before they can go to school will be going into effect September 1st
Fire causes extensive damage to elementary school in Aroostook County
Exact cause of fire is undetermined at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, July 27th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Tuesday, July 27th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web