PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

Sunny skies held on today... with more sunshine expected tomorrow, into Thursday as well!

High pressure will begin to build in, causing clear skies and calmer winds overnight tonight... and leading to those temps trying to drop-off into the mid-to-lower 40s. Those same conditions will be in place overnight Wednesday into Thursday... before slightly, warmer air filters in.

Overall though, we’re projected to be slightly below-average with our temps locally moving ahead... while the rest of the country sees excessive heat and oppressively hot weather!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

