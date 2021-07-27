Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

After the rain this morning... we saw plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, leading to a warmer and more humid feeling day.

There are a few spot showers and storms this evening... but most will fizzle out through the remaining overnight, and have been few and far between.

The other weather-story locally, is poor air quality hanging around over the next 24 hours. This is all due to the wildfire smoke from out west and over Canada making its way into our area. The NWS has issued an Air Quality Alert through 5:00pm Tuesday, so if you experience respiratory issues it’s advised to keep strenuous outdoor activities to a minimal.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

