Advertisement

4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions

The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by...
The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by specialists.(Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/WECT) – Deputies in North Carolina charged three people with animal cruelty after finding more than a dozen dogs living in horrible conditions.

Officers were called to respond to reports for “dogs running at large” and noticed the animals were in poor condition.

WECT reports the responding deputy alerted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services director who obtained a search warrant for the property.

Authorities found four deceased dogs and removed 14 others that were living in deplorable conditions.

The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by specialists.

“We are saddened that four dogs were lost but grateful that 14 are safe from harm and in the loving hands of our Animal Care Specialists,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services have charged three from Supply with...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton
A state law that was passed in 2019 that requires parents to fully vaccinate their children...
A state law that was passed in 2019 that requires parents to fully vaccinate their children before they can go to school will be going into effect September 1st
COVID-19
Number of daily coronavirus infections has quadrupled in Maine over the last four weeks
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Indiana apartment
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill