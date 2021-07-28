Advertisement

Body recovered from quarry in Rockport

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens, along with Camden and Rockport police, have located a body at the bottom of Simonton Quarry on Main Street in Rockport.

The discovery happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, following a day-long search using a remote operated vehicle. The Rockport Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.

The search for a missing person led police to ask wardens to assist in a search of the quarry.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, police are still working to identify the body and notify next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

