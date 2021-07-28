Advertisement

Maine announces plan to promote COVID-19 vax among school staff, students

School desk
School desk(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials announced a plan to vaccinate more school staff and students.

The Maine CDC will help schools that want to host COVID-19 vaccinations clinics.

The plan also calls for promoting vaccine education, including a social media campaign targeted at students 12 and older who are eligible to be vaccinated.

“We have seen our schools in Maine do a fabulous job protecting the staff and students there. The rate of new cases in schools, all during last year school year, was lower than the statewide rate, and we expect that will be even better going into this fall with these extra new tools that schools have at their disposal to make sure that five days a week, in-person learning can happen this year with some safety,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine DHHS commissioner.

Starting later this summer, the state will collect and post school vaccination rates among staff and students.

Lambrew says as of Wednesday, 166 schools had opted into Maine’s pool testing program.

As always in Maine, all decisions about schools about following recommendations are made locally.

