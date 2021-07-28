Advertisement

One man dead after rollover ATV crash in Lagrange

(Gray News)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after an ATV crash in Lagrange Monday night.

According to the Maine Warden Service the man left home on his ATV sometime Monday night.

After not returning home his family members began searching for him in the woods.

They came across the crash around 10 a.m. on Tuesday on the Old Woods Road.

Warden officials say the man was doing a U-turn before sliding down the bank.

He fell into a ditch before the ATV landed on top of him.

