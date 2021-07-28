Superintendent Begins Making Plans After School Fire

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - After a fire caused major damage to the Dr. Levesque Elementary School, Superintendent, Benjamin Sirois began making plans for the students.

“Our primary objective is to start school on time,” Sirois said. “We’re really trying hard to make sure that happens. One of our priorities is to stay in the district.”

He’s calling on others for help.

“We’re looking within our means here in Frenchville and St. Agatha, looking at our technology center possibly space there, our middle/high school at Wisdom, potential space there and then, talking to community organizations for potential space there as well,” Sirois said.

He said they have also reached out to the state department about possible help with a modular school building. He says they want to keep as many students together as possible.

“We have a small district with a small population number, so we’re pretty confident we can achieve that,” he said.

The superintendent says that even though it has been quite difficult, he is so grateful for the support.

“I just feel like this community has made this school so much a part of who they are, it’s our turn to make sure to give back and we’re doing right by them,” Sirois said.

Sirois will meet with the school board on Wednesday night to share more of his plan.

