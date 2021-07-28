Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Expect beautiful sunny skies and better air quality as wildfire smoke is no longer in our air. We are waking up with cool temperatures that will continue throughout the day. Winds will slightly pick up making temperatures feel slightly colder, so make sure you grab a sweater as you head out the door this morning.

Tomorrow, we will start off with some sun and clouds. Clouds will increase as we go throughout the day due to a system moving into our region. We could see some slight scattered showers in the afternoon, but going to have the bulk of the rain from that system in the evening and overnight hours.

Rain will continue into Friday with a chance of storms popping up in the afternoon. Expect more rain and a chance of isolated storms under a mix of sun, clouds and cool temperatures for your weekend and into the first half of your work week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.