$2M for training, jobs in Maine locales hit by opioid crisis

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The federal government is hoping to help Maine create jobs in parts of the state that have been hit hard by the opioid use disorder epidemic.

The state is on pace to potentially surpass the record number of drug overdose deaths that occurred in 2020.

There were more than 500 overdose deaths in Maine last year.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday that it is awarding the Maine Department of Labor more than $2 million to create jobs and provide employment services to residents in nine counties that have been significantly affected by the crisis.

