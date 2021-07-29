43-year-old man from Centreville, N.B. dies following single-vehicle crash

(Greenfield, New Brunswick - RCMP) A 43-year-old man from Centreville, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Greenfield.

On July 27, 2021, shortly after 8 p.m., members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. A Female passenger was extracted from the vehicle using the jaws of life and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail, and rolled over.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

