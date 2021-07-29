Advertisement

43-year-old man from Centreville, N.B. dies following single-vehicle crash

(WAGM)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Greenfield, New Brunswick - RCMP) A 43-year-old man from Centreville, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Greenfield.

On July 27, 2021, shortly after 8 p.m., members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. A Female passenger was extracted from the vehicle using the jaws of life and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail, and rolled over.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills
State of Maine Follows Updated U.S. CDC Recommendations For Face Coverings In Indoor Public Settings
One man dead after rollover ATV crash in Lagrange
File photo
Body recovered from quarry in Rockport
ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton
Superintendent starts making plans after fire.
Superintendent Begins Making Plans After School Fire

Latest News

$2M for training, jobs in Maine locales hit by opioid crisis
Cut timber
Application open for federal timber harvest and hauler assistance funds
Cut timber
timber funds
Unemployment
Maine unemployment claims returning to pre-pandemic levels