Application open for federal timber harvest and hauler assistance funds

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Applications are open for timber hauler and harvester assistance funds

The funds provide $200 million nationally for logging assistance. Sherry Hamel, Acting state executive director for the farm service agency, says the pandemic slowed down timber processing. These funds aim to make up for gross revenue lost between 2019 and 2020.

“Eligible applicants will receive a first payment of 2,000 and after that october 15 deadline whatever funds are remaining at that time will be dispersed by percentage to all eligible applicants. they have to have a 10% loss between 2019 and 2020 and the payment can be up to 80% of that loss or 125,000 max, and the final payment will be determined based on how much money is left of that 200 million after the initial 2,000 payments are made.”

More information about the application can be found here, or by calling farm service agency staff at 877 508 8364.

