Aroostook Community Matters - Art With Heart Brings Students Together in the Summer

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Art With Heart is a summer arts program in Presque Isle that students can attend at no cost.

“It’s just a great way for them to do art at a free program,” said Shaye McHatten, head of the summer program.

Every session is filled with sharing circles, book readings, and different projects, which keeps the children coming back.

“It’s really special because we actually have a group of students that have been with me ever since the first year now and our program has grown. We have kids coming from Caribou, Mapleton all surrounding towns,” McHatten said.

Students in grades K-8 attend.

“This is like fun because you can be really creative with it,” said fifth grader, Peia Grant-Braxton.

“Because it’s a fun thing for me to really do over the summer,” said sixth grader, Avah McKenney.

McHatten says the goal is provide fun activities and positive environment.

“So, it’s just heartwarming to know that this is a big part of a lot of kids’ summers and it’s really accessible to all which I really like,” said McHatten.

She says they hope to continue the program for years to come.

