Advertisement

Ring rescue: K-9 Dogo finds wedding bands lost in the sand

K9 Dogo put his training and skills to the test and found Elsa Green’s rings.
K9 Dogo put his training and skills to the test and found Elsa Green’s rings.(Elsa Green | Facebook)
By Alissa Pietila and Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Michigan had a very special mission this week after his handler saw a woman who had lost something very special to her.

WLUC reports Elsa Green lost her wedding rings in the sand at the beach.

Several people tried to help, but no one could find the rings -- that is until Sgt. Brad Pelli and K-9 Dogo stepped in.

“A nice man with his wife’s metal detector tried to find them to no avail,” Green said in a post on social media. “My friend Colleen ran up to the sheriff’s department to see if they had any way to help and was told ‘no.’ A few minutes later Deputy Pelli and [Dogo] showed up.”

Dogo put his training and skills to the test and found Green’s rings.

“K-9 Dogo, you will forever be my hero!” Green said in the post

Green promised to bring the K-9 officer some ice cream to thank him for his hard work.

“Wedding rings hold such sentimental value,” Green said, happy to have them back.

K9 Dogo, you will forever be my hero! I started my beach day at Eagle River by losing my wedding rings in the sand. 🤦😢 A...

Posted by Elsa Green on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills
State of Maine Follows Updated U.S. CDC Recommendations For Face Coverings In Indoor Public Settings
One man dead after rollover ATV crash in Lagrange
File photo
Body recovered from quarry in Rockport
ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton
Superintendent starts making plans after fire.
Superintendent Begins Making Plans After School Fire

Latest News

FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
New data from Pfizer shows a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection...
Pfizer pushes for booster shot; surgeon general says not so fast
Cut timber
Application open for federal timber harvest and hauler assistance funds
Cut timber
timber funds
New data from Pfizer shows a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection...
Booster shot hikes protection, Pfizer says