Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to more beautiful sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Clouds, temperatures and wind will pick up as we go throughout the day due to a system approaching our area. We won’t see any rain from this system until the late evening and overnight hours.

Rain and wind will continue for Friday as this system makes its way through our region. North winds and cloudy skies will bring cooler temperatures back into our area, only reaching those mid to lower 60s.

Clouds will start to clear out for Saturday, but the tail-end of this system will swing back into our region bringing a chance of scattered showers and windy conditions under a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and cool temperatures will continue into the rest of the weekend and the beginning of your work week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a great Thursday everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.