Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to more beautiful sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Clouds, temperatures and wind will pick up as we go throughout the day due to a system approaching our area. We won’t see any rain from this system until the late evening and overnight hours.

Rain and wind will continue for Friday as this system makes its way through our region. North winds and cloudy skies will bring cooler temperatures back into our area, only reaching those mid to lower 60s.

Clouds will start to clear out for Saturday, but the tail-end of this system will swing back into our region bringing a chance of scattered showers and windy conditions under a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and cool temperatures will continue into the rest of the weekend and the beginning of your work week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a great Thursday everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills
State of Maine Follows Updated U.S. CDC Recommendations For Face Coverings In Indoor Public Settings
One man dead after rollover ATV crash in Lagrange
File photo
Body recovered from quarry in Rockport
Superintendent starts making plans after fire.
Superintendent Begins Making Plans After School Fire
ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, July 29th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, July 28th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web