PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

We saw a really nice day today!! And that’s going to be a repeat into tomorrow, with just a slightly warmer feel by the afternoon.

Then, we have a soggier end to the week, picking up some much needed rain... as a system is on the approach late Thursday night, into Friday.

Current model guidance is pointing to moderate to localized heavier rain on-and-off from early Friday morning, all the way through Friday PM.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone is able to get out and enjoy some of the nice weather tomorrow!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.