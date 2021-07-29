Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

We saw a really nice day today!! And that’s going to be a repeat into tomorrow, with just a slightly warmer feel by the afternoon.

Then, we have a soggier end to the week, picking up some much needed rain... as a system is on the approach late Thursday night, into Friday.

Current model guidance is pointing to moderate to localized heavier rain on-and-off from early Friday morning, all the way through Friday PM.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone is able to get out and enjoy some of the nice weather tomorrow!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton
Gov. Janet Mills
State of Maine Follows Updated U.S. CDC Recommendations For Face Coverings In Indoor Public Settings
A state law that was passed in 2019 that requires parents to fully vaccinate their children...
A state law that was passed in 2019 that requires parents to fully vaccinate their children before they can go to school will be going into effect September 1st
COVID-19
Number of daily coronavirus infections has quadrupled in Maine over the last four weeks
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, July 28th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, July 28th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web