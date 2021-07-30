$1,000 Reward offered for information leading to arrest of arson suspect

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office announces a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest(s) in connection to a fire that destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The money for the reward was donated by a local business.

The covered bridge which is located on the Framingham Road and spans the Meduxnekeag River was built-in 1911 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate.

They’re asking anyone with any information on the fire to call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-888-870-6162.

