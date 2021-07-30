Advertisement

Agents dismantle drug operation in Hancock and Penobscot County

Six people are facing charges after officials say they broke up a drug trafficking operation...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Six people are facing charges after officials say they broke up a drug trafficking operation based in Detroit, Michigan that brought drugs to Hancock and Penobscot counties.

Authorities say they opened an investigation in March into the sale of drugs in the Ellsworth area.

The investigation concluded with the arrest of 22-year-old David Conaway, 42-year old Robert Mann, both of Ellsworth, and 41-year-old Jacob Murphy of Surry.

27-year-old Melissa Guiliana of Ellsworth was also arrested.

Agents say the group would travel on a weekly basis to an apartment in Hermon rented by drug traffickers from Detroit to purchase thousands of dollars of illegal drugs, then distribute them in Hancock County.

Authorities searched the home Wednesday and say they seized a number of different drugs including fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Police arrested 25-year-old Davon Campbell and 33-year-old Andre Terry, both from Michigan.

All six are charged with drug trafficking.

