Collins, King react to latest CDC recommendation

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On Wednesday the Maine CDC made the recommendation that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor and public settings in high transmission areas.

President Biden announced a push to get more Americans vaccinated on Thursday afternoon.

“We need to wear a mask to protect each other and to stop the rapid spread of this virus as we work to get more people vaccinated,” said Biden.

Regardless of Vaccination status the Maine CDC is recommending people in high transmission areas should wear a mask indoors and in public settings. Senator Susan Collins says with this new recommendation, the CDC is contradicting themselves.

“So this kind of changing and conflicting recommendations undermines the credibility of the advice we get from the CDC,” said Collins. “I always use to consider the CDC to be the gold standard when it came to advice on public health matters now I find myself joining a lot of Americans who question the CDC recommendations because they don’t always seem to be based in the latest science.”

In an interview On Thursday morning with MSNBC, US Senator Angus King says he’s in favor of the Maine CDC recommendation & says people he has spoke too since this recommendation came out are fed up.

“Are pretty irritated at the people who aren’t getting vaccine and basically prolonging the pandemic, I mean come on we’ve had 200 million people have the vaccine with no serious side effect except not getting sick and as I said Maine is doing well ae business are all up.”

Senator Collins says these recommendations will not encourage people to go out and get the vaccine, it’s only a disincentive.

“Reimposing mask mandate the CDC is removing and important incentive for people to get vaccinated and I think that’s unfortunate as well.”

As of July 29th, 60.19% of Mainers have received their final dose of the vaccine. To find a vaccination location you can visit our website.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.