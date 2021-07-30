Advertisement

Fatal Accident Closed Route 1 in Littleton For 8 Hours

Fatal Crash Littleton
Fatal Crash Littleton(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As of around 6:30pm Route 1 is currently reopened.

According to a press release from the Maine State Police: “. A 2005 Dodge van, operated by Robert Havrin, age 65 of Lake Bluff, Illinois was southbound on Rt 1 when it drifted onto the shoulder of the road, striking a guardrail, and veering across the road into the path of a northbound tractor trailer. The tractor trailer was a 2020 Freightliner owned by Ascent Trucking and operated by Bruce Hanning, age 67 of Houlton. Hanning could not avoid Havrin’s vehicle and they collided head on in the northbound lane of Rt 1. The tractor trailer continued on, jackknifing in the roadway and there was a secondary crash involving a 2014 Subaru passenger car that was traveling southbound on Rt 1. The Subaru was operated by Staci Merritt, age 30 of Hodgdon and Merritt could not avoid striking the rear of the tractor unit.

Merritt sustained minor injuries and was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital where she was treated and released.

Hanning was not injured in the crash

Havrin suffered serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

