Lincoln man arrested twice this week for assault, violating bail

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Riley Boyington Wednesday after responding to a report of an assault.
Riley Boyington
Riley Boyington(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man out on bail was arrested yesterday for the second time this week.

A woman told police Boyington knocked her down after asking for a cigarette.

The next morning he was released from jail.

Less than four hours later, police say they responded to a report of an assault on the Bangor waterfront.

They say a man was repeatedly struck in the head with a rock and had been chocked unconscious.

A witness to the assault identified Boyington as the attacker.

He was arrested and charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault and again violating his bail.

