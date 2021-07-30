Lincoln man arrested twice this week for assault, violating bail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man out on bail was arrested yesterday for the second time this week.

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Riley Boyington Wednesday after responding to a report of an assault.

A woman told police Boyington knocked her down after asking for a cigarette.

The next morning he was released from jail.

Less than four hours later, police say they responded to a report of an assault on the Bangor waterfront.

They say a man was repeatedly struck in the head with a rock and had been chocked unconscious.

A witness to the assault identified Boyington as the attacker.

He was arrested and charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault and again violating his bail.

