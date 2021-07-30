Vose earns Red Sox award

-Dyer Brook, Maine (WAGM) - A Southern Aroostook Student Athlete is recognized at Fenway Park. Paige Vose was recognized for her community service work in the Island Falls area.

Paige Vose:” Me and 100 other students got picked to receive a service scholarship. On the application we had to say what we had done for our community. We got to go on the field minutes before the game started. They said our names and our picture was on the jumbotron. We waved and we got three tickets so me my mom and my cousin watched the game after.”

Vose also received a thousand dollar scholarship from the Red Sox. Vose will attend the University of Connecticut and will study Physiology and Neuro Biology. Vose is very active in RSU 50 and in her community.

Vose:” Playing sports at school has given me the opportunity to work hoop camp for the little kids soccer camps. Give back with the food pantry and the clothing drive. I have at least 50 community service hours each year.”

She had an outstanding athletic career at SAHS playing soccer, basketball and softball and spends a lot of time working with the younger athletes at the Southern Aroostook school.

Vose:” I had to say my activities with sports here at school. "

Vose said she was extremely excited to be chosen especially because it included a visit to Fenway Park.

Vose:” Super excited out of all the professional sports teams the Red Sox are the one I follow closely. I have been saying all year to my dad that I want to go to a Red sox game so I am glad I got the opportunity.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.