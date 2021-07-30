Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM)

Good Friday morning everyone!

We are waking up to some rain, fog and cloudy skies. Rain will continue today with some areas seeing heavy to moderate downpours with some windy conditions as these storms move through our region. Temperatures will remain in the 60s today due to rain and clouds.

Saturday, expect some scattered showers under a mix of sun and clouds as this system makes its way out of our region. Winds will pick up and some areas will see gusts of 25 MPH. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool, and with high winds, these temperatures are going to feel even cooler. So, make sure you grab something warm walking out the door.

Sunday, another system will be approaching our region, leading to an increase in clouds throughout the day and rain starting in the afternoon. Rain, clouds, sun and cool temperatures will continue for the rest of your work week, with winds and temperatures picking up on Thursday.

Have a great and safe weekend everyone!

