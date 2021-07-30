Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Jul. 29, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

After our chillier start this morning and a little AM sunshine... we saw clouds building in throughout the day. Tonight, rain moves in... leading to a soggier day tomorrow!

We’re expecting steady to moderate rain at times overnight, and throughout a good portion of your Friday... with most locations picking up anywhere between 0.50-1.00″-in. of rain.

Then, into the weekend, we’ll be on the quieter side... with partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies for Sunday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

