PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

The rain from last night and today is starting to clear out... with partly cloudy skies expected during the overnight!

We’ll see additional clearing for tomorrow, and a very nice, slightly-cooler day on tap... as high pressure builds in. It’ll be a great weekend for any outdoor plans... as even Sunday has sunshine to start, followed by clouds building during the afternoon.

Our next system moves in late night Sunday, with more moderate to localized heavier rain expected into the beginning of next week for Monday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

