By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

An announcement has been made regarding the school year for Dr. Levesque Elementary school students and staff.

According to the principal of Dr. Levesque Elementary school, Pre-k and Kindergarten students will be housed at the St. John Valley Technical Center while Grades 1 through 6 will be housed at Wisdom Middle High School.

“The amount of gratitude we have for these teachers is immense. While Dr. Levesque clearly well we lost everything these teachers are giving up voluntarily giving up their spaces, some of them that have been there for years. It means a great deal It’s the team that we do have at MSAD 33 we truly- we’re together..it means a great deal and they’re doing in graciously and I know that they are gonna be missing their spaces and their people they have next door and their routines but they understand what was lost and they’re in it to help us.”

Hallowell says school is set to start on September 9th

The full plan will be the following:

-Pre-k and kindergarten will be house at the St. John Valley Technical Center. Pre-k will be in the 1-2-3 play group space. Early childhood students from SJVTC will be working with the Pre-k students. Kindergarten students will be housed in a temporary modular classroom at SJVTC.

-Grades 1 through 6 will be at Wisdom Middle High School. Dr. Levesque Elementary School will be one wing of Wisdom. Mrs. Hallowell is still principal of Dr. Levesque Elementary School. Miss Danielle is still the secretary. All staff members are still employed and very necessary. Dr. Levesque Elementary School will have its own entrance and phones. A playground is being planned.

