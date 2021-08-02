Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fatal Crash Littleton
Fatal Accident Closed Route 1 in Littleton For 8 Hours
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
biles
Simone Biles Controversy Creating Global Conversation on Importance of Prioritizing Mental Health
Jean Carnes and Chavala Moran arranged to meet at their father's hometown's 175th anniversary
Half-Sisters meet for the first time at Monticello’s 175th anniversary
Road
Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements

Latest News

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly...
Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer
Two obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women.
Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy
Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYNs are now calling for anyone who's pregnant to...
Pregnant women and the COVID vaccine
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions set to resume amid finger-pointing in Washington
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated