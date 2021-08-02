Advertisement

Maine gas prices rise slightly

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine gas prices have risen a little in the past week, averaging $3.10 cents per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Maine are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average price of gas has risen to $3.6 per gallon.

The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago.

It stands at more than 98 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash Littleton
Fatal Accident Closed Route 1 in Littleton For 8 Hours
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
biles
Simone Biles Controversy Creating Global Conversation on Importance of Prioritizing Mental Health
Jean Carnes and Chavala Moran arranged to meet at their father's hometown's 175th anniversary
Half-Sisters meet for the first time at Monticello’s 175th anniversary
Road
Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements

Latest News

Road
Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements
Turkey population doing well in Aroostook County.
The turkey population in Aroostook County is fairing well
Recent rainfall has been a benefit to farmers and people with wells.
Recent rainfall has been a benefit to farmers and people with wells
turkey population