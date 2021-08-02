Maine gas prices rise slightly
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine gas prices have risen a little in the past week, averaging $3.10 cents per gallon Monday.
According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Maine are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
The national average price of gas has risen to $3.6 per gallon.
The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago.
It stands at more than 98 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
