Maine gas prices rise slightly

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine gas prices have risen a little in the past week, averaging $3.10 cents per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Maine are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average price of gas has risen to $3.6 per gallon.

The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago.

It stands at more than 98 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

