Northern Light Health To Require Employees Be Vaccinated

Brewer, Maine (WAGM) - In a press release, Northern Light Health president and CEO Tim Dentry said today that once one or more of the vaccines currently in use is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) all employees will be vaccinated as a condition of employment, with very few exceptions.

Dentry added that Northern Light doesn’t take this step lightly, rather, he said it was made with an informed understanding of reducing risk in our state. “We carefully considered research, data, and trends—and safety must continue to be our absolute top priority. Getting vaccinated is the single most important and responsible step each of us can take.”

WAGM will have more information on this story tomorrow night.

